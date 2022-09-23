Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average

Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents.

“I have to go see my clients from north to south, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”

Friday’s national average gas price was about $3.69 and in California, that price was $5.58 per gallon.

“All good things must come to an end and for a large number of reasons gas prices are starting to pick back up again,” said John Treinor, spokesperson for AAA.

California is almost $2 higher than the rest of the nation and some say it has to do with the war in Ukraine, COVID and our economy.

But AAA said there’s two new factors drilling a hole in our pockets.

“What's happening now is a potential hurricane in the golf which can negatively affect the oil supply and planned and unplanned maintenance in California, which means supply is not meeting supply right now,” said Treinor.

Last month, Californians were paying $5.31 a gallon to fill up their tanks.

Last week, that number started creeping up to $5.51 and by Friday, that was up 14 cents more. And it's unclear where gas prices will go next.

“Because there's so many factors here it's really hard to predict, some of them are temporary, hurricane season will end, maintenance will get done and those things will come back,” said Treinor.

The good news for Californians is that gas rebates are just around the corner and for many, that money will go right back in their tanks.