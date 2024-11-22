Gov. Newsom to discuss economic opportunities with state's Trump supporters

Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to visit several areas across California that voted for President-elect Donald Trump in the election earlier this month.

Newsom plans to talk to constituents about economic opportunities and his plan going forward.

"They feel like the economy is not supportive; they feel like the economy is not nourishing," Newsom said.

Newsom said at an event in Fresno that the goal is to help all Californians with their personal economics regardless of who they voted for.

Kamal Uddil, the owner of Custom Cut Butcher in San Jose, said he feels the struggle of running a small business in the state but added that things are taking a turn.

"It's better than a year ago, for sure," Uddil said.

Thanks to Big Tech, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. However, experts said the state's workers don't feel supported.

"We see that there are people feeling as if they're less well off as if the reason they're less well off is a conspiracy against them," said Russell Hancock, CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

On Thursday, Newsom promised job programs and growth for communities and businesses that have missed the economic wave of success.