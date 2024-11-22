Gavin Newsom

Gov. Newsom to discuss economic opportunities with state's Trump supporters

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to visit several areas across California that voted for President-elect Donald Trump in the election earlier this month.

Newsom plans to talk to constituents about economic opportunities and his plan going forward.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"They feel like the economy is not supportive; they feel like the economy is not nourishing," Newsom said.

Newsom said at an event in Fresno that the goal is to help all Californians with their personal economics regardless of who they voted for.

Kamal Uddil, the owner of Custom Cut Butcher in San Jose, said he feels the struggle of running a small business in the state but added that things are taking a turn.

"It's better than a year ago, for sure," Uddil said.

Thanks to Big Tech, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. However, experts said the state's workers don't feel supported.

California

Investigative Unit 3 hours ago

CA suspends Next Gen 911 rollout, state advisors demand answers on safety issues

weather 6 hours ago

What to know: Storm brings high winds, heavy rain, snow to California and Pacific Northwest

"We see that there are people feeling as if they're less well off as if the reason they're less well off is a conspiracy against them," said Russell Hancock, CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

On Thursday, Newsom promised job programs and growth for communities and businesses that have missed the economic wave of success.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gavin Newsom
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us