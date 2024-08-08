San Diego Zoo

Pair of giant pandas debut at San Diego Zoo. Is SF next?

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared that Thursday is Panda Day in California with the debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo.

For the first time in five years, giant pandas will go on public display at a California zoo. The buzz in San Diego is growing and has Bay Area panda lovers hoping by this time next year, San Francisco will have its own pair of bears to celebrate.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

