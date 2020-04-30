Newsom Orders Hard Beach, Park Closures in Southern California

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the hard closure of California state parks and beaches in Orange County to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an order that fell short of a statewide hard closure that was expected.

The announcement comes nearly a week after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore in Southern California, where social distancing practices were compromised.

The closures start Friday and come as six Bay Area counties extended a shelter-at-home order through May 31 but with scaled back restrictions on outdoor businesses and activities. Northern California beach restrictions were not changed.

Many state parks and beaches across California already were closed to public access, according to the state parks website.

Newsom also announced the launch of a new online portal for locating child care facilities, a program he called 20 years in the making. On the state's COVID-19 web page, there's now a section titled "Find Child Care Options" that links California's essential workers to safe, reliable and accessible child care providers.