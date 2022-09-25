Gov. Newsom Signs Bills Meant to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Theft

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced that he signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.

AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The law would also prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SB 1087 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they're the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.

Information on both bills can be found at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/.