Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive for COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms," he announced the news on his Twitter page Saturday.

Newsom said that he is currently following health guidelines and will be isolating while he works remotely. Newsom is fully vaccinated.

The governor was in San Francisco Friday as he and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signed a pledge, agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices.

