Gov. Newsom to Announce Action to Support Vulnerable Communities During Drought

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce action to support vulnerable communities and ecosystems during yet another drought season in California.

The governor will make the announcement from Mendocino County at around 12 p.m.

As California approaches another fire season, the state is in such an urgent race that officials began soliciting local project ideas even before they had money to pay for them. It faces such a threat of drought that the governor said he has executive orders drafted and ready to sign as needed.

CA is taking bold, early action to protect our high-risk communities ahead of peak wildfire season.



Today we signed a $536M wildfire package that will go towards fire resilience efforts including fuel breaks, forest health projects, and home hardening across the state. pic.twitter.com/rCINM2VRpT — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2021

This is not the first time California faces severe drought. In fact, this comes just a few years after a punishing 5-year dry spell that dried up rural wells, killed endangered salmon, idled farm fields and helped fuel the most deadly and destructive wildfires in modern state history.

According to forecasters, the entire West is facing a "megadrought" that started in 1999 and has affected local economies and ecosystems across the state.

The most recent data provided by the United States Drought Monitor shows that approximately more than half of California is experiencing severe drought.

You can find the state's drought map here and more information on California's most significant droughts over the years here.

