Gov. Newsom Announces $30.7M in Additional Homekey Funding

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced $30.7 million in additional funding to local governments under California's Homekey project for expanding permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Newsom was joined in a news conference by state, tribal and local leaders to discuss the program’s impact on efforts to tackle homelessness in rural communities.

Homekey is a $600 million grant funding program the governor launched in July that distributes funds to counties, cities and other government entities to buy and renovate rooms in hotels, motels and vacant apartment buildings and convert them into long-term housing for the homeless population.