Gov. Newsom in Bay Area to Announce Project Roomkey Update

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday was expected to provide an update on California's initiative to secure hotel and motel rooms to protect the homeless population from the spread of the coronavirus.

The program dubbed Project Roomkey launched on March 18 and included an initial investment of $150 million, funds that went directly to local governments and Continuums of Care for shelter support and emergency housing as well as to establish occupancy agreements to secure rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities including trailers, according to the Governor's Office.

The goal of Project Roomkey, at least initially, was to provide "noncongregate" shelter for people experiencing homelessness, as well as for front-line health care workers, and ultimately to minimize the strain on hospital capacity across the state, the governor said.

Newsom was expected to make Tuesday's announcement during his noon briefing from Contra Costa County.