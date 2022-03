Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Solano County Tuesday to assist with emergency relief supplies for Ukraine.

To show solidarity for the country under attack, Gov. Newsom recently met with Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneruk and discussed efforts to help the people in need.

Raj Mathai speaks with Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk on the ongoing Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Gov. Newsom also signed an executive order directing state agencies to comply with sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's attacks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.