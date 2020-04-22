Gov. Newsom to Outline More Specific Plan For Reopening California

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to release more specific details about his plan to ease coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions and reopen California's economy.

In Newsom's words, he will start laying out some prescriptive guidelines and update Californians on the next phases of the plan during his scheduled daily briefing at noon Wednesday.

Newsom has made it clear that when it happens, it will be a slow reopening, most likely not similar to Georgia, which has allowed all nail salons, barbershops, massage and tattoo parlors to reopen starting Friday and dine-in restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday.

When will California reopen? It’s a question all of us are asking and on Wednesday, we’ll hear more from the governor about his timeline. Ian Cull reports.

Newsom has said repeatedly California needs a lot more testing. Right now, the state is averaging only about 14,500 tests a day.

Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department told NBC Bay Area they’ve noticed a number of people already starting to resume their normal routines in spite of the order not to.

"We can see (Highway) 101, and there are way too many cars on there," county spokeswoman Marianna Moles said. "And unless a lot more people just became essential workers, you all are bending the rules a little bit."

The latest projection from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows the total number of COVID-19 deaths in California will peak at 1,743 on May 13.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford believes the shelter-in-place restrictions have saved between 34,000 and 44,000 lives.