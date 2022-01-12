Gov. Newsom Visiting San Diego to Present Plans to Help Unsheltered Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit San Diego Wednesday morning to reveal details on his plan to help thousands of unhoused residents by using funds from the state’s budget.

California’s leader will highlight his proposal to house the more than 160,000 unsheltered residents as part of the California Blueprint. Additionally, he will present services he plans to make available to the unhoused.

Newsom’s proposal would use $2 billion to add on top of the already planned $12 billion in the CA Comeback Plan to address the state’s chronic homelessness issue. According to the Governor’s Office, the funds would come from California’s projected $45.7 billion surplus.

Boasted as the country’s most expansive effort to help those who are unhoused, the governor’s plan would dedicate a total of $14 billion to “help get the most vulnerable Californians off the streets and into the health services they need,” a statement from his office said.

From the total proposed $14 billion, $2 billion will help local governments tackle the problem and $5.8 billion will focus on the state’s Homekey program, which prioritizes affordable housing for Californians.

The Democrat released his proposal for the state’s budget surplus on Monday and shared that with it, he aims to confront the “greatest existential threats” in California, such as the ongoing fight against COVID-19, climate crisis, safety and homelessness.

Newsom will present his proposal at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and visit a homeless encampment.