Yosemite National Park

Graffiti Found Along Trail in Yosemite National Park

Roughly 30 spots of white and blue graffiti were discovered along the Yosemite Falls Trail, the park said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Graffiti along Yosemite Falls Trail in Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for spray painting rocks along a popular park trail last month.

Park rangers found roughly 30 spots of white and blue graffiti along the Yosemite Falls Trail, according to the park. The vandalism is believed to have occurred between 6 and 11 p.m. on May 20.

Rangers first received reports about the vandalism at about 8:15 p.m. on May 20, the park said. Rangers set up a trail block and worked to identify potential suspects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The next day, rangers assessed the damage and found graffiti in various sizes. The smallest marks were 1 foot by 1 foot. Most were 3 feet by 3 feet. A few were larger than 8 feet by 8 feet, according to the park.

Anyone who was on the trail on the night of May 20 and saw people carrying spray paint cans, witnessed the vandalism happening, or has any photo or video evidence is asked to inform the park by visiting go.nps.gov/SubmitATip. People can also email nps_isb@nps.gov or call or text 888-653-0009.

Family vacation Jun 8

California Has Some of the Best Family Vacation Spots, Report Says

Yosemite National Park Jun 1

Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close

This article tagged under:

Yosemite National ParkCaliforniavandalism
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us