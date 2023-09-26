Harrowing Half Dome hike: Hikers seek shelter in cave, survive lightning strikes during storm

A group of friends were forced to take shelter in a cave during a storm at the top of Yosemite’s most notorious hike -- Half Dome.

Two of them were even struck by lightning, but miraculously, all of them survived and are now back home.

The ordeal was documented in a now-viral TikTok video and it all started this past Thursday when six friends reached the Half Dome summit. At around 12:30 p.m., they noticed a storm was rolling in.

Two members of the group started to make their way back down the cables, while the other four took shelter in a rock cave they found at the top.

That's when things started to get scary.

Lightning started hitting the rocks around them and that’s when two people were struck -- one in the leg and the other in the back of the head.

They still managed to make it through the storm, climb back down a very slippery Half Dome, and eventually make it out of there.

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre spoke to two of the friends, Jordan Dean and Jordan Swendener, about their terrifying experience.