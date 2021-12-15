highway 1

Highway 1 Remains Closed to Clear Rockslides Near Big Sur

No estimate was provided when the roadway will reopen, but Caltrans officials said they will provide daily updates on the repair work

By Bay City News

Courtesy of Caltrans

Caltrans closed a 44-mile section of the coastal highway Sunday night at the request of the California Highway Patrol, as a major rain storm swept through the region. At the time, Caltrans officials estimated the roadway might be reopened Tuesday.

But that was before 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours along some of the nearby coastal peaks, according to Caltrans.

The section closed stretches from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, roughly 42 miles north of the county line.

It will remain closed until further notice, Caltrans officials said Tuesday, as crews clear rocks from the highway and repair damage to a rockfall prevention system at Cow Cliffs and to a maintenance station.

No estimate was provided when the roadway will reopen, but Caltrans officials said they will provide daily updates on the repair work.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans district 5 public affairs at (805) 549-3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

