Lake Tahoe ski resort will not open this winter

A ski resort on the western shore of Lake Tahoe will not open this upcoming winter.

Homewood Mountain Resort said in a statement on its website that it has been subsidizing the community's ski experience and operating at a deficit for many years.

The owners have recently been trying to get approval for a project that would build dozens of ski-in, ski-out homes, a hotel, and a grocery store.

The plans have been delayed by environmental lawsuits and pushback from the community, which doesn't want to see the historic spot turned into a private, members only area.

Homewood said that without a clear path forward, its financial partner has withdrawn its support for the upcoming ski season.