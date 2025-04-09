Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe ski resort set to reopen after season closure

By NBC Bay Area staff

After being shut down for the past season, a Lake Tahoe ski area is set to make a comeback.

Last October, Homewood Mountain Resort surprised many of its skiers when it announced its closure. The owners said their financial partner withdrew support for the season due to issues stemming from renovation plans.

Homewood is now slated to open for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Season passes go on sale Monday.

