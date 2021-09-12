Hopkins Fire Prompts Evacuations in Mendocino County

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mendocino County that has prompted evacuations, according to county sheriff's office.

The blaze, dubbed the Hopkins Fire, is burning in the town of Calpella, about 10 miles north of Ukiah, according to Mendocino County sheriff's officials.

HOPKINS FIRE IN CALPELLA

CURRENT EVACUATION WARNINGS:

North boarder is Road B in Redwood Valley

East boarder is the East Side of Lake Mendocino (lake itself) South Board is Redemeyer Rd (Hulda Dr & Rafello Dr) West boarder is North State St — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 12, 2021

Sheriff officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents, who are near the blaze in Calpella. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

Mendocino County sheriff's officials tweeted that Lake Mendocino Drive at the bridge is closed at this time.

HOPKINS FIRE IN CALPELLA

ROAD CLOSURES:

Lake Mendocino Drive @ the bridge where Lake Mendocino Subdivision is found.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA FOR EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ACCESS — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 12, 2021

The Hopkins fire was first reported Sunday afternoon near Moore and East Hopkins streets.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.