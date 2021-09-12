Hopkins Fire Prompts Evacuations in Mendocino County

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mendocino County that has prompted evacuations, according to county sheriff's office.
The blaze, dubbed the Hopkins Fire, is burning in the town of Calpella, about 10 miles north of Ukiah, according to Mendocino County sheriff's officials.
Sheriff officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents, who are near the blaze in Calpella. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.
Mendocino County sheriff's officials tweeted that Lake Mendocino Drive at the bridge is closed at this time.
The Hopkins fire was first reported Sunday afternoon near Moore and East Hopkins streets.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.