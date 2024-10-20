When is the last day to register to vote in California?

With the Nov. 5 general election just a few weeks away, many California residents want to know how long they have to register to vote.

If you think you may have registered to vote before, or want to make changes to your voting preferences, check your registration status here.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you must re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Either way, it's a good idea to ensure the Registrar of Voters has your correct mailing address.

If you have not previously registered, you can do so here:

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A California resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California is Oct. 21. If you miss the deadline, don't worry. There's still a way to vote in the November election. More details here.

Can I still register to vote?

Luckily, for those who miss out on registering to vote during the window, the state of California allows residents to register using what's called conditional voter registration up until and on Election Day, but it must be done in person.

If you meet the criteria to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.