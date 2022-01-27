California State University

Humboldt State University Becomes Cal Poly, Humboldt

Cal Poly Humboldt campus.
Cal Poly Humboldt

The California State University system now has a third Cal Poly.

Cal State trustees on Wednesday approved a new designation for Humboldt State University.

The school will now be formally named California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and will be known as Cal Poly Humboldt.

It’s the system’s first polytechnic university in Northern California.

The others are Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast and Cal Poly Pomona in Southern California.

