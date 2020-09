State Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast reopened Monday evening, according to Monterey County emergency officials.

The closure between the communities of Gorda and Lucia was lifted at 6 p.m. The section of road had been closed because of the Dolan Fire, which has burned more than 128,000 acres and destroyed 19 structures.

It was 46 percent contained as of Monday evening.

Travelers are urged to be cautious when in the area and be aware of emergency vehicles.