Hwy 1 Closed Due to Rockslides Along Big Sur Coast

Fallen rocks and debris have once again closed state Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast, Caltrans officials said Sunday morning.

A 45-mile stretch of the highway is closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and near Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County while crews remove rocks covering the road.

Highway 1 is closed this morning between Ragged Point and south of Big Sur in Monterey County. First two photos show the area south of Gorda and the third is north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line. An update on opening is expected later this morning.@PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/zk0VrwdaQ5 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 26, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening the road, according to an advisory from Caltrans at 8:15 a.m.

Barricades, cones, and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists.

Last week, Caltrans closed the highway in the same area on Wednesday night for about 12 hours due to a rockslide.

Traffic updates for Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.