Injuries reported after incident at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Multiple people were injured Monday in an incident involving a chairlift at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, KCRA-TV reported.

The incident happened on the Comet Express chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

A photo shared with KCRA appeared to show that two chairs had collided.

KCRA reported that five people were taken to the hospital, citing a Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District spokesperson. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.