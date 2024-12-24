Injuries reported after incident at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Multiple people were injured Monday in an incident involving a chairlift at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, KCRA-TV reported.
The incident happened on the Comet Express chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort.
A photo shared with KCRA appeared to show that two chairs had collided.
KCRA reported that five people were taken to the hospital, citing a Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District spokesperson. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.