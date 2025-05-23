Investigators search for answers in rubble of deadly jet crash in San Diego

The Murphy Canyon community was attempting to ease into normalcy on Friday after a small plane crashed through their neighborhood, setting fire to several homes and injuring 8 people on the ground while killing multiple people on board.

Families who live in the military housing community in San Diego sent their students back to school at Miller and Hancock elementary a day after canceled classes. Still, it was impossible to avoid reminders of the Cessna 550 jet crash in their neighborhood littered with debris -- scorched vehicles lining the street, a wing on the side of the road, plane fragments under a powerline and its body on Salmon Street.

"There's plane everywhere. Our debris field is very large. That's why we have multiple blocks that are blocked off right now," SDFD Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said Thursday. "As you guys would expect, when you have something that large coming in with that amount of speed, you're going to have a lot of throw that goes every direction."

Police cordoned off roads and patrolled neighborhoods in order to preserve the scene for federal investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, who were expected to work throughout the day Friday to determine why the plane went down. A preliminary investigation wouldn't be released for several weeks, the FAA said.

Many questions remain but federal officials do know the private jet was preparing to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport with six people on board when it struck a power line just before 4 a.m.Thursday amid foggy weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration later confirmed a weather observation system at the airport had stopped working a few days prior and the FAA said the airport control tower was unmanned, which is not unusual.

Radio transmissions from the flight's final moments provide some insight into the weather conditions that the pilots faced and what it's like to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. NBC 7's Todd Strain reports.

The flight originated from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and stopped in Witchita, Kansas, for fuel before continuing on to San Diego, where the plane struck a home on the way down and crashed into the middle of the street, sending a stream of jet fuel down the street that ignited "every single car that was on both sides of the street on fire," according to Eddy. At least 10 homes and several more vehicles were damaged.

The passengers included Dave Shapiro, the co-founder of music talent agency Sound Talent Group, and two other employees, the agency said. FAA records show that Shapiro was a registered pilot, flight instructor and ground instructor. It’s not clear if Shapiro was at the controls when the plane went down.

NBC 7 Investigates learned one of the crash victims appeared to be Daniel Williams, a friend of Shapiro's and the former drummer of the band The Devil Wears Prada. Before taking off, Williams posted several pictures to Instagram of the inside and outside of the jet that would later crash.

While FAA officials said six people were on board, they have not yet confirmed how many people died in the plane crash. The NTSB said they did not believe there were any survivors.

At least 8 people on the ground suffered minor injuries like smoke inhalation while trying to evacuate. Eddy said all were treated at Miller Elementary, which served as an evacuation center for about 100 residents forced to leave their homes following the crash.

Ariya Waterworth was one of them. She said she woke up to a “whooshing sound” and then saw a giant fireball outside. One of the family’s cars was “completely disintegrated,” and the other had extensive damage. Her yard was littered with plane parts, broken glass and debris.

Video taken by Navy servicemember Gilbert Gonzalez showed neighbors frantically going door-to-door to help people and pets evacuate.

Jasmine, a resident who declined to use her last name, told NBC 7 the plane crash happened right outside her home and shook her house. She immediately left to alert neighbors. That is when she heard her neighbor behind her yell that she couldn't get out.

"I screamed out to my son to grab the ladder, which we were able to throw over and help them climb over our fence," she said.

Video captured on David Nero's Ring camera shows a ball of fire from the impact, moments after the crash.

Officials praised the military community for pulling together to get neighbors evacuated from the scene in many cases before first responders arrived.

" I cannot commend them enough for what they did on scene," Eddy said. "For me it's a little bit of a miracle, right? A plane hits your house -- I don't know exactly how they got out but I do know that neighbors helped them get out," Eddy said. "And that's the beauty about what I love in this neighborhood, too, and military, military looking out for one another."

The neighborhood is made up of single-family homes and townhomes.

One home’s roof was blackened and collapsed, with a piece of white metal sitting on the street in front. Half a dozen fully charred cars sat on the street and tree limbs, glass and pieces of white and blue metal were scattered on the road. At the end of the street, black smoke billowed as the site continued to burn.

Federal officials were expected to remove parts of the plane on Friday and complete the task on Saturday. The city of San Diego would then begin cleanup of the neighborhood in partnership with Lincoln Housing, the group that manages housing for service members in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood on behalf of the military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.