Is It Too Early to Tell How the Flu Vaccine Aligns With Current Strains?

We’re about halfway through October and San Diego County health officials are saying 1,000 flu cases have already been reported. That’s a quarter of last year’s entire season.

Traditionally, the effectiveness of the flu vaccine is around 40-60%, according to the CDC, which is a range that is important to keep people out of the hospital. Despite the statistic, not everyone gets the shot.

On the heels of a flu outbreak at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School, Deputy Health Directory Cameron Kaiser told NBC 7 Thursday the flu is here and it’s here early.

It’s cold and flu season again, which means you could be left wondering which virus is causing your symptoms. Here’s what you need to know.

For locals like Greg Liewald, he’s only received the flu vaccine once and doesn’t plan to do it again.

”I don’t feel like it has affected me in such a negative way,” Liewald said. “It’s such a crapshoot that the strain’s correct anyway, I believe. That’s at least from what I know. Or what I think I know, I guess. That’s probably better said.”

Edna Wright and Charles VanRickely say the opposite and believe it’s what’s kept them from getting the virus.

“I’ve never gotten the flu, so that doesn’t mean it will keep me from getting the flu but it certainly helps, so I believe in getting the flu shot,” Wright said.

But what about the vaccine itself? It takes months to manufacture, so every year, medical researchers making the formula try to predict which strain will be the prominent one come flu season. So, how’s it doing this year? It’s too early in the flu season to tell, according to the county, but the best line of defense remains the same – not only to get the flu shot, but to protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces, and if you’re sick, limiting contact with others.

For those who do contract it, the following symptoms are possible: fever, coughing, sore throat and muscle aches.

“I’ve not gotten sick and it always makes, makes me feel like I’m protecting myself and that’s good,” Wright said.

VanRIckley says it gives him peace of mind, too.

“Just more comfortable,” VanRickley said.

With two schools in the county experiencing flu outbreaks, county officials say they would not be surprised if others emerge.

While the season is off to a strong start, the CDC says the flu seasons peak between December and February, but could last as late as May. Since the start of the pandemic, the timing and duration of flu activity have been less predictable.