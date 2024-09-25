California

Items once owned by Dianne Feinstein goes up for auction

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fine art, jewelry and photographs once owned by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein are on the auction block.

The collection is called "Legacy of a Stateswoman" and it's generating international attention. It’s on display at Bonhams in San Francisco until Thursday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The pieces come from the trailblazing senator's homes in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Colorado.

San Francisco Apr 9

San Francisco post office proposed to be renamed after Dianne Feinstein

San Francisco Jan 16

Airport commission approves resolution to name SFO terminal in honor of Feinstein

Among the items for sale is a photo of Feinstein at the White House with a personalized note from President Joe Biden. Other items include presidential signing pens, including the one used by former president Bill Clinton to sign emergency aid for California after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

The auction will take place in Los Angeles on October 8. The proceeds of the auction will go to Feinstein’s estate.

For more information about the auction, visit bonhams.com.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us