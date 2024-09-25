Items once owned by Dianne Feinstein goes up for auction

Fine art, jewelry and photographs once owned by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein are on the auction block.

The collection is called "Legacy of a Stateswoman" and it's generating international attention. It’s on display at Bonhams in San Francisco until Thursday.

The pieces come from the trailblazing senator's homes in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Colorado.

Among the items for sale is a photo of Feinstein at the White House with a personalized note from President Joe Biden. Other items include presidential signing pens, including the one used by former president Bill Clinton to sign emergency aid for California after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

The auction will take place in Los Angeles on October 8. The proceeds of the auction will go to Feinstein’s estate.

For more information about the auction, visit bonhams.com.