Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.

The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing were: 2, 5, 17, 40, 46 and the Mega number 1.

Earlier this month, a winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in the Southern California city of Altadena in Los Angeles County, California lottery said. The winner of that jackpot has not come forward yet.

