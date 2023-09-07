Jackpot! $15 million Superlotto Plus ticket sold in Northern California

A lucky lottery player in Northern California hit the $15 million jackpot in Wednesday night's Superlotto Plus draw, according to the California Lottery.

The jackpot winning ticket was sold at the Riverwalk Shell station, 1791 Riverwalk Drive in Fortuna in Humboldt County, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in the Superlotto Plus draw Wednesday night were 2-3-16-25-41 and the Mega number 12.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The owner of the Shell station is eligible for a bonus reward of one-half of 1% of the jackpot winnings for selling the ticket, the lottery says. In this case, that would come out to $75,000.

The jackpot for the next Superlotto Plus draw Saturday night now sits at an estimated $7 million.

Meanwhile, with no jackpot winners in the multi-state Powerball draw Wednesday, the jackpot for that game has reached an estimated $500 million for Saturday night's draw.

And the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's draw sits at an estimated $122 million.