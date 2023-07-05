Lake Tahoe

Summer shredding: Skiers, snowboarders hit Tahoe slopes on July Fourth

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This is something you don't see every summer.

Thanks to a deep snowpack, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes at a Lake Tahoe resort on the Fourth of July.

Boarders and skiers, some dressed in nothing more than bikinis, stacked some laps on the Alpine side of Palisades Tahoe.

The resort tallied a whopping 723 inches of snowfall this year at the 8,000 foot mark on the mountain, prolonging the ski season well into the summer.

"That's the really awesome thing about this is that people can ski in the morning and then in the afternoon they can go hiking, they can go biking, they can go on the beaches of beautiful lake Tahoe," Palisades Tahoe Public Relations Manager Patrick Lacey said. "It's just absolutely stunning up here. It's a recreation dream up here."

The resort closed the book on its 2022-23 season following the Fourth of July festivities. It said it has a lot of work to do to prepare for next ski season.

