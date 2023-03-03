California

‘No Reason to Report This': California Sheriff Asks Public to Stop Calling About Seeing Planets

By NBC Bay Area staff

The moon, Jupiter and Venus light up the night sky.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Jupiter and Venus lit up the night sky earlier this week, prompting multiple members of the public to call authorities in Central California, much to the chagrin of a local sheriff's office.

"There is no reason to report this," the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received multiple calls about the two bright lights in the sky.

"Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st," the sheriff's office wrote.

This article tagged under:

California
