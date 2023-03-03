‘No Reason to Report This': California Sheriff Asks Public to Stop Calling About Seeing Planets

Jupiter and Venus lit up the night sky earlier this week, prompting multiple members of the public to call authorities in Central California, much to the chagrin of a local sheriff's office.

"There is no reason to report this," the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media Wednesday night.

If you are seeing these lights in the sky, dispatch has received multiple calls regarding this. Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st.



There is no reason to report this. pic.twitter.com/rQRm98Nct6 — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (@StanSheriff) March 2, 2023

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received multiple calls about the two bright lights in the sky.

"Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st," the sheriff's office wrote.