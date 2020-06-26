Kanye West

Kanye West to Bring Yeezy Brand, But Not Sneakers, to Gap

The deal does not include Yeezy footwear, which is made with sneaker company Adidas and won't be sold at Gap stores

By Joseph Pisani

Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at Gap's stores next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won't be sold at Gap stores.

San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.

On Friday, West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright colored hoodies, jackets and T-shirts. Shares of the retailer soared nearly 30%.

West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.

As part of the deal announced Friday, Yeezy will receive royalties and possibly Gap stock if the line sells well.

The Associated Press/NBC

