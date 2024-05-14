Lake Tahoe expected to be full for the first time in years

For the first time in years, Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up.

The Nevada Water Supply Outlook Report, which came out earlier this month, projected the lake will be full for the first time in five years thanks to two particularly wet winters and the snowmelt that comes with them.

When the lake is full, it means it can provide enough water for the next three years.

If you're heading to the lake this summer, you might have a hard time finding somewhere to sit on the beach. A full lake means higher water levels and less beach areas.