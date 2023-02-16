Traveling to Tahoe This Holiday Weekend? CHP Says Expect Crowds, Traffic

Friday is the start of the holiday weekend, and for tens of thousands, that means a trip to Tahoe. But the CHP is advising travelers to give themselves a lot of extra time and expect crowds and slowdowns just about everywhere.

“You want to come up here for the snow and the skiing? Come on up, but pack your patience because it could take you awhile to get up and take you awhile to get out,” said Mike Brown of the South Lake Tahoe CHP.

The roads are still recovering after major snowfall this winter and from plows constantly clearing them.

Officers have a few key tips for drivers and among the most important is to stay on the main highways – even if your GPS says to take a back way.

“Back roads can still be icy, the residential roads can still be icy, they’re hilly,” said Brown. “They go up and down, and your GPS doesn’t tell you any of that.”

You can tell Tahoe will be busy, just by visiting the Sports Basement in Campbell Friday where plenty of people were renting skis.

Jasleen Singh and her daughters packed up their gear and were heading up.

“Because next week is ski week for schools over here, so we are trying to beat all that traffic starting today,” said the San Jose resident.

They’re also heading back Sunday, hoping to beat the rush of people coming home Monday.

“We planned it well, and hopefully it’ll work out that way,” said Singh.

Once visitors get there, they should plan for the mountains to be packed with people and snow.

Palisades Tahoe has received 400 inches of snow this season and opened at 100% earlier this month.

It’s advising visitors to show up early in the day.

“It's a monumental snowpack here and it’s definitely driving people up here. There are so many fresh tracks to be made still,” said Patrock Lacey of Palisades Tahoe. “The resort opens at 9 o’clock, I suggest people get here around 7:30. Plan your day out.”

The CHP says those returning Monday should try to get on the road by 7 or 8 a.m., before most hotel guests check out and head back.