Missing Girl

Search Continues for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished From Tahoe-Area Campground

Authorities say Kiely Rodni of Placer County may have been abducted early Saturday after a party near Truckee, California

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive search continued Tuesday for Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old Placer County girl who vanished from a campground near Truckee, California, early Saturday morning after a party, and authorities say she may have been kidnapped.

Kiely disappeared from the Prosser Family Campground outside of Truckee, where she attended a party along with dozens of other young people, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said its helicopter crews assisted the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office with the search Monday, flying over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, as well as around the Prosser Lake area.

Placer County Sheriff's Office
Kiely Rodni
Kiely is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and she may be wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants.

Kiely's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, also was missing. The license plate number is 8YUR127, officials said.

Kiely's family confirmed a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her whereabouts, according to KCRA in Sacramento.

Placer County authorities posted an emotional plea from Kiely's mother Monday:

"If anyone else out there knows where she is or knows where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said.

The California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police Department and FBI also were assisting in the search, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone who has information about Kiely's disappearance should contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-581-6320, option 7.

