A new study shows Lake Tahoe’s famously clear water is getting murkier.

UC Davis’ annual study shows the lake’s water clarity was at an average depth of 61 feet in 2021, two feet shallower than the year before.

Researchers have been doing this research since 1968, when the lake's clarity was between 85 and 100 feet.

A warming climate, drought, wildfire and microscopic algae is to blame for the change.