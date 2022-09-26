maya millete

Larry Millete Declared Competent to Stand Trial in Death of Wife, Maya

Monday's finding means the criminal case will resume moving forward against Larry Millete, charged with killing his wife

By City News Service and Mari Payton

Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home.

The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against Larry Millete, 41, who is charged with murder for allegedly killing 39-year-old May "Maya" Millete, the mother of his three children.

In June, Millete's defense attorney, Bonita Martinez, declared a doubt as to her client's competency to stand trial, which halted the criminal case.

On Monday, Martinez stipulated to the findings in a report authored by a psychiatrist who examined Millete. Based on that report, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found that Millete is mentally competent.

Millete is slated to have a three-week preliminary hearing, during which the prosecution will present evidence it believes will support the charges of murder and unlawful possession of an assault weapon filed against him. A status conference is set for this on Friday at the South Bay courthouse in Chula Vista, at which time the preliminary hearing date might be set.

Millete's wife disappeared on Jan. 7, 2021. Prosecutors say no one has reported seeing May Millete alive after that day, nor has her body been located.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Millete killed his wife because she sought a divorce.

Millete, who was arrested 10 months later, has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance. In a separate court case, Millete wrote in a declaration that he believed his wife left voluntarily.

May Millete's sister, Maracris Drouaillet, said after the hearing on Monday, "This is good news today that we are finally going forward with my sister's case and hopefully we'll get closure."

Drouaillet said she is undertaking more searches for her sister, many of which were previously conducted in the desert areas of Glamis.

"We're not giving up. We will bring my sister home," said Drouaillet, who asked others interested in joining the searches to visit helpfindmaya.com for information on upcoming events.

