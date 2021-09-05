dixie fire

Lassen Wolf Pack Survives Dixie Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Dixie Fire has been raging for nearly two months now and It’s the second most destructive fire in state history.

Flames have destroyed more than 1,200 homes and have burned more than 893,000 acres.

A lot of wildlife also dies during the massive wildfires.

Kent Laudon, a wolf specialist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife thought that would happen to the "Lassen Wolf Pack."

Laudon went to the pack's last known GPS location and something miraculous happened, the pack was still alive.

NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney spoke with Laudon about this finding.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

