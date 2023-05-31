Salinas

Law Enforcement Officer Injured in Salinas: Monterey County Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A law enforcement officer was injured during a police incident in Salinas Wednesday morning, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the area of East Market and Sun streets.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said the officer will be OK.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

SalinasMonterey County
