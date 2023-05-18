Lawmakers Renew Calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Resign

There are now renewed calls from lawmakers for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign immediately.

Feinstein recently returned to Capitol Hill after a three-month absence. The official reason she was away so long? She was recovering from shingles.

After returning to the hill, there are published reports that she didn't remember being away for months during a conversation with a reporter.

Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna has been among the growing number of people calling for the senator to resign. Now, after the latest reports, Khanna is reiterating that call.

He released the following statement:

“I have a lot of respect for Senator Feinstein and I am wishing her the best in her return and recovery. That being said, I stand by my call for her to resign.”

UC Santa Cruz political professor Nolan Higdon said that he’s not surprised Khanna got little support from colleagues.

“Ro Khanna comes from the more progressive wing of the democratic party which typically then, antagonistic to the more centrist Dianne Feinstein wing of the party. So, Ro Khanna can get away with that and not, sort if, hurt his position in the party where other members may not be able to get away with it,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, several outlets including AP, New York Times and NBC News reported that Feinstein not only suffered from shingles, but also battled serious complications. This includes Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused ongoing partial facial paralysis and encephalitis, which causes swelling of the brain.

Feinstein’s office confirmed the complications Thursday.

Higdon says even if calls for her resignation grow and arguments among her supports that she's being targeted because she's a woman could be a hard sell.

“But I think it’s important to remember these same questions have been asked of folks like Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Ronald Reagan and umpteen Congress people. And I don’t think we should limit these discussions. These are public officials, elected officials. And as a result, they should be held up to the highest scrutiny in every aspect of what they do including their cognitive abilities,” he said.

Higdon added Feinstein’s condition backs democrats into a corner because if she does resign, Gov. Gavin Newsom would have to pick a replacement with many prominent Democrats already campaigning to replace Feinstein when her term is up.

Some political figures are rallying support for Sen. Dianne Feinstein after some of her fellow Congress members have asked her to resign. Audrey Asistio speaks with NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerston on this.