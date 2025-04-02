Local cheeses named Best of Show at California State Fair competition

Two local cheeses were named Best of Show at the California State Fair's 2025 Commercial Cheese Competition on Monday, the fair announced.

Marin French Cheese won Best of Show cow's milk cheese for its Golden Gate washed rind cheese. The Marin County creamery is the oldest cheese company in the United States, founded in 1865.

The triple crème Golden Gate cheese is aged for 14 days during which it is handwashed with brine. It has a "deep, savory flavor, pungent aroma and gooey texture," according to the creamery.

Golden Gate was also named best semi-soft cow's milk cheese at the fair.

Mendocino County's Pennyroyal Farm won Best of Show other milk type for its Boont Corners Reserve. The creamery produces small batch cheeses using milk from goats and sheep raised at its farm in Anderson Valley.

Boont Corners Reserve is made from raw goat's milk. According to the farm, the cheese is made in the summer when the milk is lower in fat. It's aged for 12 months, resulting in a firm cheese with a sweet and nutty flavor.

It's the third Best of Show award for Pennyroyal in the past decade, the fair said.

Pennyroyal Farm also won three other awards in the other milk type category, including Boont Corners Reserve being named best hard cheese. The creamery's Boont Corners 2 Month won best semi-hard cheese, and its Fratty Corners won best semi-soft cheese.

A second Marin County creamery, Point Reyes Farmstead, won the award for best cow's milk hard cheese for its Point Reyes Gouda.

A panel of 12 judges, all specialists in the world of cheese, tasted their way through 113 entries, judging each cheese's appearance, aroma, texture and taste.

Marin French Cheese and Pennyroyal Farm will be recognized at an award ceremony at the fair on July 21, 2025.

The California State Fair takes place July 11 through July 27 at the Cal Expo in Sacramento. More information is available at calexpostatefair.com.