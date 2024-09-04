Man arrested for allegedly massacring at least 80 animals in Monterey County

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a man suspected of massacring dozens of animals early Tuesday morning in Prunedale, including miniature horses, rabbits and birds, the sheriff's office said.

Salinas man Vicente Joseph Arroyo, 39, allegedly began to randomly fire multiple weapons and killed approximately 80 animals over a three-hour period, the sheriff's office said.

At about 3:25 a.m., authorities began receiving multiple calls of numerous shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the area and could hear shots ringing out. A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Various calibers of weapons were heard firing, but it was in an extremely dark area with thick vegetation, making it difficult for deputies to locate the source of the shots.

A SWAT team was called in to assist, along with drones provided by the Seaside Fire Department and Gonzales Police Department.

A drone located a suspect and what appeared to be a crashed vehicle in the 16000 block of Avery Lane in a Vineyard north of Prunedale. SWAT team members approached the suspect in an armored vehicle and gave commands, ultimately taking Arroyo into custody.

Once the scene was secured, law enforcement discovered that Arroyo had allegedly killed animals including miniature horses, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks and other types of birds, the sheriff's office said. Some animals survived but had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

Deputies allegedly found multiple long rifles, shotguns and handguns, including an illegal assault weapon, as well as numerous loaded and empty magazines at the scene.

Arroyo was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence, cruelty to animals, possession of an assault weapon, vandalism, criminal threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bail has been set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said.