46-Year-Old Man Dies at Heavenly Ski Resort in Tahoe

By Brendan Weber

Gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort.
George Rose/Getty Images

A 46-year-old man died Wednesday following a "serious incident" on the mountain at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, the resort said.

The man, who wasn't immediately identified, was found on an expert run near Roundabout, according to the resort. He was later pronounced dead at the mountain's California Lodge base area.

A cause of death wasn't immediately known.

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends," Tom Fortune, vice president and chief operating officer of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region, said in a statement.

A series of winter storms have dumped several feet of snow across Tahoe peaks and the rest of the Sierra Nevada over the past week.

