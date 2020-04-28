Hit-and-Run

Man Dragged Through Downtown Parking Lot in Deadly Hit-and-Run

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

LightRocket via Getty Images

A man was killed early Tuesday after he was hit by a car and dragged through a parking lot in Downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The hit-and-run was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. near the area of 8th Avenue and B street, authorities said.

The victim, who was only identified as a man in his 30s, was walking through a parking lot when a black Ford F150 flatbed truck traveling at a high speed struck the pedestrian. The vehicle dragged the victim before driving off.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the deadly hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.

