Man Gets Hand Stuck In Industrial Tortilla Press: SDFD

By NBC 7 Staff

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital Thursday after his hand became stuck in an industrial tortilla press.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to La Perla market at 3175 National Ave. in Logan Heights at around 5:34 p.m.

A request was made for a surgeon to come to the scene from UC San Diego Medical Center, SDFD battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

No information was given on the man's condition. It is not clear how his hand became stuck.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

