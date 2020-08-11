Lake Tahoe

Man Struck by Boat Propeller Drowns at South Lake Tahoe

Getty Images

A Northern California man drowned in Lake Tahoe after his leg apparently was struck by a rental boat propeller about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the lake’s south shore, authorities said Tuesday

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the victim of Monday’s accident as 28-year-old David Castorena of Napa.

He was not wearing a life vest when he apparently was trying to get into an inflatable tube tied to the boat and was struck by the propeller, police said.

Rescue teams responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Monday about two people in danger in the water about a mile (1.6 km) from the Lakeshore Marina in South Lake Tahoe. Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

A second man in the water who was wearing a life vest was rescued with no injuries. A third man who remained on the boat wasn't injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lt. Shannon Laney said the accident “serves as a tragic reminder that boating safety is top priority on the water. ”

“Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking and boat responsibility,” she said in a statement.

