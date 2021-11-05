Manure Spill on Highway 50 in Sacramento Causes Stinky Morning Commute

Manure spilled out of a dump truck and onto a highway in Sacramento Friday morning, creating a stinky commute for passing motorists, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The dump truck was traveling on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard when the driver slammed on their brakes to avoid a crash, the CHP said.

"As a result of the dump truck coming to a sudden stop, the manure it was hauling flew out of the back of the vehicle and onto the lanes of US-50, creating a driving hazard," the CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Several vehicles that tried to drive through the mess lost traction and spun out, but no collisions were reported, according to the CHP.

The CHP closed four lanes of traffic so the highway could be cleaned up.

Crews spent about three-and-a-half hours cleaning up the manure before the lanes were reopened, the CHP said.