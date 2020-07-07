Marine Corps

Marine Corps Says Marine Shot Self on California Base

By The Associated Press

56146600DM003_Marines_Train
Getty Images

A Marine sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a two-hour standoff with military police Tuesday on a sprawling Marine Corps base in the Southern California desert, military officials said.

Shots were reported around 6:30 a.m., triggering an alert of a possible active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, said spokeswoman base Capt. Nicole Plymale.

Military police found the Marine on a remote hillside on base and cordoned off the area, she said. They were communicating with the Marine when the individual sustained the self-inflicted gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m..

California

Reopening California 4 hours ago

States Sue US Department Over Virus Relief Funds for Schools

coronavirus 6 hours ago

California Capitol Closing After Assembly Member Gets Virus

No one else was injured and military police fired no shots during the standoff, Plymale said. The Marine was taken to a nearby medical facility.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted by mid-morning and the gates to the base reopened.

About 8,500 people live on the sprawling base that covers 600,000 acres.

The Marine Corps is not releasing the Marine's identity nor gender at this time, Plymale said. Officials said they could not provide more details about whether the initial shots were shot in the air or were targeted at anyone or what the Marine's possible motive was for the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marine CorpsMilitary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us