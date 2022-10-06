Suspect in Merced County Family's Murder Previously Worked for Victims

A 48-year-old man suspected of kidnapping and killing a family in Central California used to work for the victims' trucking business, NBC Bay Area has learned.

A spokesperson for the victims confirmed Thursday Jesus Salgado worked for the Merced County family two years ago. Investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the kidnapping and killings, but they are still collecting evidence.

NEW:

Family spokesmen for the victims’ of the Merced kidnapping/murders says the suspected killer worked for the victims’ trucking business two years ago and had an argument with them then.

Confirming. pic.twitter.com/KibcrzKm16 — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) October 6, 2022

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said four bodies discovered by a farmworker in a remote orchard on Wednesday belonged to the missing family. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sheriff Vern Warnke late Wednesday called the crime "totally senseless."

"There’s just no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident," Warnke said. "I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy. And I mean it."

Detectives said Salgado kidnapped the family from their trucking business in Merced. He was in a hospital Wednesday after he tried taking his own life before deputies found him, sheriff's officials said.

Warnke told KCRA on Thursday he believes the motive was money. Salgado took the victims' ATM cards before he allegedly killed them.

The bodies were found in a rural orchard in Dos Palos, about 30 minutes south of where the family was kidnapped. The sheriff didn’t reveal how they died, but investigators spent most of the night processing the scene.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video earlier Wednesday, showing the moments the family was taken against their will Monday.

Salgado was a parolee, having been sentenced to 11 years for robbery and attempted false imprisonment, the sheriff's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.