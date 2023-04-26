Experts Hope for Much More Mild Fire Season This Year Due to All the Rain

As the weather warms, concerns about wildfires grow.

But this year, experts say our near-record rainfall over the past few months will likely mean a much more mild fire season this summer.

“Generally we’re looking at a normal-to-below-normal fires in June and July for the first time that we’ve seen in many many years,” said Craig Clements, director of SJSU Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center.

He added that the state's massive snowpack will also help.

“The good news is because of the snowpack. It will keep things moist in Central California and the Sierra Nevada so we won’t expect to see large fires in July like we’ve seen in the past drought years,” said Clements.

He said recent analysis of the moisture in the Santa Cruz Mountains indicates the plants are holding higher than average levels of water.

But it's not all good news. The water will likely fuel extra growth among shrubs and grasses and all that grass could be the fuel that feeds the next wildfire.

Which is why Cal Fire recommends you take action now.

“We highly encourage residents to create a defensible space around their home,” said Chelsea Burkett of Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit.

Fire crews across the Bay Area are already trying to cut down those fast growing fuels while crews in Contra Costa County, and other areas, begin repairing 200 miles of fire roads.

Bottom line is the wildfire threat may be lower than it has been, but the threat is still there.

“There’s always risk here in California, even with a wet year there's always the potential for large fires,” said Clements.