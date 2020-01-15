Butte County Sheriff's Office

Missing 68-Year-Old Oroville Woman Found Alive After 6 Days

By Mandela Linder

A missing Oroville woman who disappeared six days ago was found alive Wednesday in her snowed-in vehicle, according to Butte County Sheriff’s officials.

Paula Beth James, 68, suffers from dementia. She was located about three miles from Bambi Inn in Butte Meadows at around 12 p.m., after a sergeant on board a Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted her Toyota 4Runner covered in snow, according to authorities.

Butte Meadows is in Northern California, about 230 miles from San Jose.

After the helicopter landed and it was confirmed that James was inside the vehicle, search and rescue crews responded with a Sno Cat and transported James to paramedics that were waiting nearby, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

James was transported to a local hospital.

